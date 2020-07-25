Advice given after coronavirus outbreak at Craven Arms caravan site

Rachel Robinson said the situation is ongoing and while the risk to the general public is low, outbreaks such as these are "not uncommon at this stage of the pandemic".

Ms Robinson added that the authority's officers are working with those affected on the site, providing essential supplies such as medication while they self-isolate.

Testing has also been made available in Craven Arms from today.

Ms Robinson said: "We've got a situation we're dealing with alongside our colleagues, Public Health England and local NHS organisations at a caravan site near Craven Arms.

"We have been notified of an outbreak there which is linked to the outbreak that people may have seen publicised in Welshpool and we're dealing with that event at this point in time.

"We do expect that at this stage in the pandemic we will see cases in our communities and we will see outbreaks in our communities – it's not uncommon at this stage of the pandemic."

The council is also working to test and contact trace all those on the site.

Guidance

This comes after three positive Covid-19 cases were confirmed at the site by Shropshire Council earlier this week.

Ms Robinson added: "Shropshire Council is working with its partners and the NHS to work with all those who are affected. We're providing public advice, support and guidance.

"We're asking all the residents to isolate and stay within their household groups until the infectious period for the disease has passed.

"We're also working with our communities though our community reassurance teams to make sure we provide any essential supplies to residents on the site such as medication.

"We are also contact tracing and testing those residents on the site.

"The advice we'd give to members of the public is that the risk to the public in general is low.

"We've been asking people throughout the pandemic to follow guidelines and follow government advice around social distancing, hand-washing and masks, and that ensures that the risk to the general population is low.

"Anybody who does have symptoms or is concerned, we are asking those people to arrange a test for themselves by booking online or calling through to 119.

"We have made testing available at Craven Arms so it's local for our local population.

"Anybody who is concerned or symptomatic, we're asking them to ring that number or visit our website."

