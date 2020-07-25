Fifteen new confirmed coronavirus cases in Telford after school outbreak, latest data shows

The average number of infections in the last week's figures available was higher than the West Midlands and national average.

The data published by Telford & Wrekin Council provides information for the week ending on Sunday July 19.

There have now been a total of 621 confirmed cases in Telford & Wrekin since the outbreak began, the authority has confirmed.

There was an increase in confirmed cases compared to the previous week, all of which have been traced back by council officers to an outbreak at Teagues Bridge Primary school.

The school, in Trench, shut early for the summer holidays after four positive tests.

The data has been published as part of the council's weekly updates about the number of Covid-19 infections in the borough.

Speaking about the recent outbreak being traced back to Teagues Bridge Primary School, a council spokesperson said: "This shows how important Test and Trace is in controlling outbreaks."

They added: "To help prevent the spread in Telford & Wrekin and make Test and Trace work it’s important that we all do our part.

"If you get any coronavirus symptoms you must get tested – don’t delay, do it immediately.

"Do not leave home if you or anyone in your household have symptoms.

"If you are contacted by the Test and Trace team and asked to self-isolate because you have been in contact with someone with coronavirus you must do so immediately."