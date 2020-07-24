Shropshire running group donates £800 to hospice

The Dolly Mixtures ladies running club – which has groups in Welshpool, Shrewsbury, Bishops Castle, Llandrinio and Tregynon – made the donation to Hope House children's hospices.

A total of 106 club members ran an incredible 5,605 miles during July to help raise the money.

Founder Sharon Davies said: “Our members usually run as part of our group sessions and this became impossible during lockdown. Some of us found it really challenging to run alone.

“We were thinking of ways to keep everyone motivated, and at the same time we wanted to help charities like Hope House whose donations had dried up at a time when their services were even more vital to local children.

“Our #HopeHouseMiles Challenge gave members the opportunity to set their own target of how far they would like to run in a month and everyone did spectacularly well by smashing their solo targets.”

Each Dolly Mixture received either a bespoke running shirt or buff to celebrate the challenge, specially produced in conjunction with Constructive Clothing in Welshpool.

Hope House fundraising team leader Lynsey Kilvert said the charity was thrilled with the Dolly Mixture donation and to see all the runners in their bright pink t-shirts out and about on the local lanes.

“We have had to cancel all our face-to-face fundraising events this year which will mean a massive drop in income to fund our vital services,” she said.

“The money that the Dolly Mixtures have donated will be a great help.”