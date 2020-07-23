Town takes unique spin on social distancing

As the UK reopens after lockdown one town in Mid Wales has come up with its own novel way of reminding the public about the need for social distancing.

Outside shops throughout Montgomery designer and typographic specialist Keith Williams has hand-painted signs marking two-metre distances – with descriptions of everyday and unusual objects that measure two metres.

The idea came from Katrina Collins of Taste Montgomery, a group set up to promote and support local food producers and hospitality, who wanted to find a more interesting way of alerting the public to the social distancing requirements.

After approaching the town council she was given the green light, and discussions with Mr Williams resulted in the idea for different measurements of two metres.

The signs include ‘9.3 house bricks’ outside the well-known Bunners Ironmongers on Arthur Street, ‘7 chihuahuas’ outside Rootz hairdressers, and ‘13.3 pieces of carrot cake’ outside the Castle Kitchen.

Special social distancing signs have been painted on the floor around Montgomery listing two metres in different measurements. In picture: Claudia Jones and Katrina Collins.

Katrina said: “We wanted something different and unique for locals and visitors that got people talking and chatting in queues because we all know queuing is not fun.”

She explained that the idea had been to provide a bit of light relief in response to what is a serious issue, and because people have become used to the normal signage and may start to forget its purpose.

She said: “The British are renowned for not enjoying queuing so it sparks conversation for businesses and locals and gives a unique spin on it for the town.”