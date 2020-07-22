Shropshire team supporting vulnerable people up for award

The Shrewsbury-based floating support team at Care Plus has made it through to the finals of the Support & Care Team of the Year title in the Housing Heroes Awards.

The team supports tenants of Severnside Housing and other residents who need help to manage their lives or who are at risk of homelessness.

Last year it helped almost 700 people who were homeless or worried about losing their home.

The team works with other local organisations as part of the Sustain Consortium providing similar services across the county.

Les Clarke is executive director of care and support at Housing Plus Group, whose members include Severnside Housing and Care Plus.

He said that he was delighted to hear that the team has come to national attention.

"The members of this team do great work, often in difficult circumstances," he added.

"They've kept that support going during the pandemic, checking-in with vulnerable customers and providing help and advice by telephone.

"Our group is here to make a positive difference and I'm very proud that a team making such a huge difference to people and communities, has received such well-deserved recognition."

The Housing Heroes awards celebrate the unsung heroes of the social housing sector.

This year's winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony on September 3.

Care Plus specialises in housing and support for older people and those with physical or learning difficulties.

It manages 53 retirement living communities across Staffordshire and Shropshire and provides domiciliary care helping people to live independently with support, in their own homes.