Shropshire coronavirus care home death toll rises to 155

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show a further 15 people have died from the virus – 10 in the Shropshire Council area and five in the Telford & Wrekin borough.

Although their deaths were only announced today, all 15 care home residents died several weeks ago.

The most recent death in a care home in Shropshire happened on June 24 and in Telford on July 1.

The figures mean that 105 people have now died from the virus in Shropshire care homes while 50 have died in Telford & Wrekin care homes.

However data on coronavirus care home deaths is only available from April 10 and the first death in a hospital in Shropshire was on March 15.

Meanwhile no further Covid-19 deaths have been announced in Shropshire hospitals, where 188 people have died after contracting the disease.

The daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of July 21. Data: NHS England

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of July 21. Data: NHS England

Of the 188, 168 have died at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

The most recent hospital death to have been confirmed was on July 12.

There have been 92 deaths in Powys.

The UK-wide death toll released by the Government, which includes deaths in and out of hospitals, increased by 110 to 45,422 today.