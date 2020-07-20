Cycle club donates to Hope House

The Hafren Cycle Club has handed over £500 to Hope House Children’s Hospice as it continues to recover from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The Powys-based club decided to make the donation now as many of the hospice’s fundraising events have had to be cancelled during 2020.

Hope House fundraising team leader Lynsey Kilvert said: “We are so grateful to Hafren Cycle Club for recognising the difficulties we have faced over recent months and the impact Covid-19 has had on our fundraising activities.

“Their donation will be used to enable Hope House to continue providing the vital end of life and crisis care that we are still providing to local children and their families during these difficult and uncertain times.”

The club has supported Hope House over the years, with many of its members joining in with the annual Hope House Cycle Challenge, which has this year had to be cancelled.

“We rely on donations from groups like Hafren Cycle Club to keep providing the service we do, and that is why we are encouraging people to sign up for the Cycle 100 Miles in August challenge,” said Lynsey.

People can sign up for the Hope House virtual cycle challenge and bike 100 miles throughout the month of August.

Lynsey added: "As well as being able to get their hands on a limited edition medal and foldable water bottle, participants will also be making a huge difference to local seriously ill children and their families who desperately need help right now. It is totally up to the individual or family how they complete the challenge, be it a one-off 100 mile ride, 25 miles a week or just over three miles a day for the whole month."

People can sign up for the event a www.hopehouse.org.uk/Event/cycle-100-miles-in-august