Performers with two legs - and four - invited to enter online Shropshire show

The Shropshire Virtual Show is being held between 10am and 9pm, on Saturday, August 22, and will bring together much-loved elements of a live event – entertainment, competitions, activities and shopping – for people to enjoy at home and in their gardens.

Registration is now open for competition entries, with categories including ‘lockdown creations’ for the arts and crafts tent, ‘best trick’ and ‘waggiest tail’ for the virtual dog show and ‘prettiest mare’ and ‘fancy dress’ for the horse arena.

There is also an opportunity for green-fingered competitors to show off their handiwork in the open gardens category, and for performers of all ages to take centre stage in ‘Shropshire’s Got Talent’.

Anna Rose Bowler, co-organiser of the Shropshire Virtual Show and trustee of The Cavalier Centre, said: “While we want to entertain visitors and bring them ‘together’ to have a fun day, highlighting people’s passions and achievements is definitely at the heart of this special show.

“Our competitions give people the chance to show off what they’ve been up to during lockdown, whether that’s teaching their old dog new tricks or finally learning how to paint with watercolours.

Talents

“There are lots of different opportunities so please head to our website, take a look at what’s on offer and share your talents!”

People can find out more about taking part by visiting www.shropshirevirtualshow.com and registering for the classes they would like to compete in, with entries submitted as either videos or photos.

The deadline for competition entries is Monday, August 3.

Judging will be held on August 22 with prizes awarded throughout the day.

The competitions are free to enter but people are invited to make a charitable donation, with proceeds from the show going to five Shropshire charities: The Cavalier Centre, League of Friends to RJAH, The Movement Centre, Dog A.I.D. and Shropshire Rural Communities Charity.

People can keep up-to-date with the show’s latest line up and competition announcements, by following the social media accounts @shropshirevirtualshow on Facebook and Instagram and @shropvirtual on Twitter.