National coronavirus death toll rises by 114

The latest statistics confirmed by the Department of Health shows a rise from yesterday, when 66 more deaths were logged.

In England, the total number of coronavirus deaths rose to 29,160 today - up 16 from yesterday.

NHS England confirmed the patients were aged between 47 and 93 years old and all had underlying health conditions.

No further deaths at the county's major hospital trusts were announced on today, which means the death toll still stands at 188.

Of the 188, 168 have died at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

There have also been no further deaths in Powys, with the total remaining at 92.