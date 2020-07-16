Student puts studies aside to help out at Wellington care home during pandemic

Lauren Annand, who now lives in Shrewsbury, is putting the skills she has learned at Telford College into practice at Farcroft – but still has a career in midwifery in her sights.

Lauren, a former Charlton School student, signed up for a level three certificate in health and social care at the college.

The 19-year-old said: “I enrolled on this because I have always wanted to be a midwife, but with health and social care you don’t just have to go down one path – there are hundreds of jobs in that area to choose from.

“During the pandemic I have been working at Farcroft, and to see everyone pull together in such a hard time to really support one another has been amazing.

“Not only that, but also to see how hard the NHS works and the recognition they have had, has been beautiful, because they don’t get enough of it.”

Lauren said she enjoyed the interactive nature of lectures during her time at Telford College.

“The college tried to make the lessons as fun as possible, but would also make sure they knew you understood what was being spoken about, and what tasks were,” she said.

“I would say my midwifery career dreams are on pause at the moment.

“I’m taking a path which is slightly longer to get to my goal, but working in care will help me learn. I am going to work my hardest to get there, and make my dream come to life one day.”

Elaine Colley, health and social care tutor at Telford College, said: “I’m sure Lauren will achieve her dream of becoming an excellent midwife. She is determined, and is now on a path to achieving the life skills needed.

“She will be a huge asset to the care home – when she talks about her role there, her face lights up. This is lovely to see.

“We talk in class about the ‘six Cs’ – care, compassion, communication, courage, commitment and competence – and she is now getting chance to talk with authority about how those are used in practice.

“As a tutor this is wonderful to hear, as they are the values every nurse or midwife should work to.

“We look forward to Lauren returning to Telford College in a few years on the access to health professionals course, which will be her next step to a place at university, and fulfilling her dream.”