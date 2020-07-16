Shropshire play areas re-opening as safety work carried out

Shropshire Council said it was now confident appropriate safety measures could be put in place to allow play areas to open in a phased process.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “Play areas have been closed for nearly four months but, unfortunately, it isn’t as simple as just unlocking them.

“A lot of work has to be done to ensure they can be opened safely and mandatory risk assessments have to be completed and approved. Now this is done, we are pleased to be able to begin safely opening them again for children and families to enjoy. Although play areas are beginning to reopen, please act responsibly and be mindful that the virus can survive on hard surfaces, so you will be using the equipment at your own risk.

“While services, sites and facilities continue to reopen coronavirus is still here, so please stay safe and help us to reduce the spread of the virus.”

The authority is responsible for managing 52 play areas across the county.

Those now open are: Unicorn Park, Oswestry; Broadlands Way, Oswestry; Holly Green, Oswestry; Wilfred Owen Green, Oswestry; Trefonen; Doctors Meadow in Ruyton XI Towns; Arundel Close in Ruyton XI Towns; Marches Meadow in Ruyton XI Towns; Newington Way, Craven Arms; Fishmore View, Ludlow; Tollgate Road, Ludlow and Abney Avenue, Albrighton.

The council said play areas would continue to be safely reopened and more information will be provided as they are.

The play area at Severn Valley Country Park is also open, with new safety measures in place.

It follows the reopening of play areas at The Mere in Ellesmere and Birchmeadow, which are managed by Shropshire Council’s outdoor partnerships team.