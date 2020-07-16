Shrewsbury drive-through coronavirus assessment centre closing as cases continue to fall

The centre, which was set up to provide face-to-face assessments for patients with symptoms of coronavirus, has seen a significant drop in cases over recent weeks leading to the decision to close the site by bosses at Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) .

However, the coronavirus home visiting service currently in operation across Shropshire for patients who are housebound or unable to travel will continue.

The CCGs are now in discussion with partners, and developing contingency plans to be ready to set up a replacement hot site should there be a second wave later in the year.

Dr Julian Povey, Chair of Shropshire CCG, said: “It is good news that the number of patients visiting the assessment centre has tailed off and that, thankfully, there have been lower levels of Covid cases than originally anticipated in the area.

“The threat of coronavirus is still very much present however, and the CCGs are ready to respond if required.

“The assessment centre at Shrewsbury Town Football Club has carried out some very important work in uncertain times and has also played an integral part of the county’s coordinated response during the pandemic. I would like to thank everyone for their efforts.”

Steve Ellis, Head of Primary Care at Shropshire CCG, said: “We have received a great deal of positive feedback since the site first opened in April and without the help of the football club, the volunteers, and our brilliant staff members the site would have been impossible to run.

“We are immensely grateful for all their efforts and resilience through some difficult times and for their continued support.”

Brian Caldwell, Chief Executive of Shrewsbury Town Football Club, added: “We have been more than happy for the club to play a part in helping the NHS fight Covid-19.

“It has been a pleasure to assist local NHS staff with the use of our stadium car park and we will continue to do all we can to support the NHS should they need assistance in the future.”