Telford primary school closes early for summer holiday after four coronavirus cases

Teagues Bridge Primary in Tench had initially remained open after the first positive test, which was confirmed last week.

However despite what Telford & Wrekin Council said were 'frequent deep cleans', there have been further positive tests – even though people were not displaying symptoms – and the decision has been taken to end the school term early.

Those with positive tests have now been asked to stay home and self isolate.

The school would have been due to close for the end of term this week anyway, and will now re-open in September, with further deep cleans now being carried out.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "We can confirm that there have been four cases of Covid-19 involving two children and two members of staff from Teagues Bridge Primary School.

"Letters have been sent to parents and carers asking children within the two learning bubbles with the positive cases to stay home and self-isolate.

"The school has worked closely with officers and Telford & Wrekin Council since the first confirmed case last week.

"Initially the rest of the school remained open with frequent deep cleans. The subsequent confirmed cases are the result of tests that, despite being returned as positive, didn’t all involve the displaying of symptoms.

"As a precaution and for reassurance, the school has closed immediately for further deep cleans. Parents and carers of all other children at the school have been personally informed and, if they have any concerns, are being encouraged to arrange a test.

"The school will remain closed for the rest of the current term and will re-open in September."

It comes after seven pupils and staff at Hadley Learning Community in the borough were sent home earlier this week after a pupil in their bubble tested positive for Covid-19.

Elsewhere in the county, The Corbet School in Baschurch, near Shrewsbury, was closed for a day in response to a case of coronavirus.

Telford & Wrekin Council said every effort has been taken to ensure schools are safe and that it is possible that pupils who test positive for the virus may have contracted it in the community.

Liz Noakes, Director of Public Health, said: “Telford and Wrekin Council has provided detailed checklists and risk assessments for schools to complete in relation to the wider opening of year groups from June 1 and for September following the reopening of schools for all children. These risk assessments have been shared with the local authority to ensure that the required control measures are in place.

“With regard to the academy trusts in the borough, it is the responsibility of those schools to implement the agreed procedures and controls that are required by their trusts. All schools in the borough have been working to comply with DfE Guidance and any additional measures that we deem are appropriate.

“It’s important to remember that while students in schools will contract the virus that does not necessarily mean that transmission occurs within the school.”