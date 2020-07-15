NHS confirms another day with no covid deaths in the county

The overall official death toll for Shropshire still stands at 328, although the rate has slowed considerably in recent weeks.

NHS figures show there have been five confirmed covid deaths at county health trusts in the past 25 days – a period which included 12 days where no patients died with the virus – the longest stretch since the outbreak began.

Figures from the NHS show 188 people have died with the virus at the county's major health trusts, and 140 in care homes in either Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin.

The daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of July 15. Data: NHS England

Of the 188, 168 have died at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Of the 140 people to have died in county care homes – 95 were in the Shropshire Council area and 45 in the Telford & Wrekin Council area.

The official number of Covid deaths in Powys has also remained at 92 for the past two weeks.

The seven days from July 4 to 10 was the first time since April 10 that a week had passed with no Covid deaths in the county's care homes.

In England, a further 22 people have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,125. Patients were aged between 54 and 93 years old. All patients had known underlying health conditions.