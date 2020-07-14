Sky reach to reopen

The Sky Reach High Ropes Park, based in Telford's town Park, will reopen on Saturday after Telford & Wrekin Council decided it was safe to do so.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Leisure, Libraries and Culture, said: “I am delighted that we are able to re-open the Sky Reach High Ropes course to coincide with the start of the summer holidays.

“It provides a fun, active outdoor opportunity for families especially when combined with nearby play areas for younger children.

“We have worked hard to ensure that the facility can open safely and will follow all the government guidance aimed at keeping everyone safe.”

The authority said government safety guidance will be observed and changes put in place will include limiting the size of groups and additional water and soap or sanitiser hand washing stations for customers and staff.

Social distancing of two metres will also be observed both on the ground and in the trees and customers will be able to wear face masks and gloves. Family bubbles will also be able to participate together in line with existing guidelines.

During lockdown, the lower course has been extended with the addition of an extra easy access bridge, meaning that people can be spread out to make social distancing easier.

The High Ropes course is set at two levels with the highest being 10 metres off the ground. There are four levels of difficulty from very easy to hard.

Anyone aged 16 and over can sign consent forms for themselves. Young people aged 15 and under need parental consent.

Participating in the high ropes course costs £10 per person. Group booking and birthday party options are available.

The high ropes course will be open seven days a week during the summer and qualified instructors are on hand to help customers. A full body harness and helmet are provided along with quality safety equipment.

Sessions must be booked online by visiting www.skyreach.org.uk