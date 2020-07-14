Shropshire housing group writes to MPs after Prime Minister's remarks on care homes

Boris Johnson has been accused of trying to shift the blame for coronavirus deaths onto care homes.

This upset many in the health care industry who have been on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus since March.

Choices is part of The Wrekin Housing Group, a not-for-profit organisation that also provides housing and drives social investment across the region.

Through Choices, it provides care, housing and support for adults with learning disabilities, older people and those suffering from dementia across 23 locations in Staffordshire and Shropshire.

In a letter sent to the county's MPs, bosses from the housing group and Choices say the Prime Minister's remarks "do nothing to motivate or energise those working in the adult social care sector and do everything to downplay and devalue the role they play".

It calls on them to raise the issue with the Government.

The letter states that its 600 "well trained and professional care staff" have chosen care as their vocation and they are passionate about the work they do.

Advertising

It continues: "It is therefore disappointing to us as a decent and honourable employer, and for all of our people, to hear about the Prime Minister’s recent remarks about the role and management of care homes during the crisis.

"These remarks do nothing to motivate or energise those working in the adult social care sector and do everything to downplay and devalue the role they play.

Dedication

"Our experience of partnership working with local authorities, the NHS, the Care Quality Commission and Public Health England during recent months has been purposeful and pragmatic.

Advertising

"There has been a great sense of coming together to tackle the challenges that we are all facing and we look forward to building on this for the long term.

"At a time when we already needed a serious national conversation about how we care for the elderly and most vulnerable in society, and including the economics of social care and being able to better remunerate frontline care workers.

"We call on you to raise this issue of the devaluing of the social care sector in Government.

"We would be very happy to discuss the points raised in this letter with you at your convenience. In the longer term, when restrictions allow, we would also be very keen to welcome you to one of our homes so you can see for yourself how much hard work and dedication goes in to what we do."

The letter has been signed by Wrekin Housing Group's chief executive Wayne Gethings and chairman Desmond Hudson, as well as Choices managing director Nigel Downs and chairman Jim Dickson.