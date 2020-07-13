Telford residents urged to sign up for supermarket scheme as fresh coronavirus guidance is issued

Restrictions have been eased for those who are classed as clinically extremely vulnerable in the last week – with shielding set to be paused entirely on August 1.

Now Telford & Wrekin Council is urging everybody on the shielding list to sign up for priority supermarket delivery slots before registrations close on Friday.

Councillor Paul Watling, cabinet member for cooperative communities, engagement and partnerships, said: “It is pleasing to know we are in a position where those who are shielding can soon begin to start doing things they did before – albeit with social distancing restrictions in place.

“But we know there are many people in the borough who have not signed up for priority delivery slots.

“We are urging those who have not registered to do so before registrations close on Friday.

“You may not think that you need a supermarket delivery slot because a family member, friend or neighbour has been collecting your shopping for you – but it is best to have the option in case they need to isolate in future.”

Last week, fresh advice and guidance was issued for those who are shielding.

Residents who have been shielding can spend time outdoors in groups of up to six people from outside their household – with social distancing.

This means that those who may want to enjoy a summer barbecue outside at a friend’s house can do so, but remember it is still important to maintain social distancing and you should not share items such as cups and plates.

From August 1, they will no longer need to shield, and the advice will be that they can visit shops and places of worship.

Anyone in receipt of Government-provided food boxes and medicine deliveries will continue to receive this support until the end of July.

You can make use of the supermarket priority delivery slots if you register online as needing support with food.