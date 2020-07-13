Rotary club preparing for socially-distanced Santa sleigh

The coronavirus crisis has forced Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club to consider some major changes to its usual practices and procedures.

Santa will have to be isolated on the sleigh in a similar way to how cashiers are shielded in a supermarket or shop.

The club is looking into how people can continue making donations to the popular Santa sleigh which is the major fundraiser for local and rotary charities in the rotary calendar year.

Sleigh organiser Fred McDonogh believes the emphasis this year should be as much on providing a community service as it is on fundraising in these difficult times.

He said: “Now that the club council has agreed to recommend the rotary Santa sleigh goes ahead, albeit in a different format and potentially a revised programme of visits, we are sure the decision will be warmly welcomed by parents and children.

“These are early days in the organisation of the 2020 rotary Santa sleigh and more information will be issued in the coming weeks.”