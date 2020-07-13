One more coronavirus patient dies at hospital in Shropshire

The patient died in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The death means that 189 people have now died and tested positive for Covid-19 at the county's major health trusts – SaTH, Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, and The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

There have been 169 deaths at the hospitals run by SaTH.

A further 15 patients have died at the community health trust, and five at the orthopaedic hospital.

Today's NHS England figures show a further 11 people with coronavirus have died in hospitals across the country.

It brings the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,077, while the UK-wide death toll now stands at 44,830 according to the Government.

There have been no new deaths reported to Public Health Wales.

Today's news comes as beauty salons, nail bars and tattoo shops opened their doors for the first time in four months as part of the latest relaxation of lockdown restrictions in England.

Many Shropshire salons and parlours have had a wave of bookings since announcing they were allowed to emerge from lockdown.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has urged the public to wear face coverings in shops, and said an announcement on whether their use will be compulsory in England will be made in the coming days.

The Prime Minister said that ministers are considering what “tools of enforcement” could be employed as he described the evidence to support their use to slow the spread of coronavirus as “growing”.