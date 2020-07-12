Oswestry Community Games cancelled because of pandemic

The Eighth Annual Oswestry Community Games, due to be held in Cae Glas Park on Sunday, September 13, has been cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

In a statement organisers Clive Knight and Hazel Davis said: “It is very sad that we have had to make this decision in consultation with Oswestry Town Council, but there was no alternative, given what we are all going through in these extraordinary times.

"The safety of everyone taking part is paramount, and there was no way the Community Games as we know it, could possibly have run.

"We hope that everyone who would have taken part will find a way forward for their activity with the new “norm”, whatever that will look like.

"We will all need to regroup for September 2021 when hopefully a safe and celebratory Oswestry Community Games can again take place.”

The Mayor of Oswestry Councillor Duncan Kerr said: “The cancellation of the event is unfortunate but it is the correct decision.

"A significant amount of time, effort and money goes into making the Community Games a successful and inspiring event and I was looking forward to taking part.

"The council will continue to work with the organising committee and make plans for next year.”