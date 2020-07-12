One more Covid-19 death confirmed in Shropshire

The death means that 188 people have now died and tested positive for Covid-19 at the county's major health trusts – Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), Shropshire Community Health Trust, and The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

The latest death happened at SaTH on Friday and takes the total to have died at the trust to 168.

The daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of July 12. Data: NHS England

A further 15 have died at the community health trust, and five at the orthopaedic hospital.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that another 140 people have died in county care homes – 95 in Shropshire and 45 in Telford & Wrekin.

The ONS also says the death toll in Wales now stands at 2,422, with 92 people having died in Powys.

A total of 15 people were confirmed to have died in English hospitals with Covid-19 today – taking the country-wide total to 29,066.

The UK-wide death toll released by the Government, which includes deaths in and out of hospital, increased by 148 to 44,798 on Saturday with an updated total set to be released later today.

Meanwhile around 200 workers at a farm in Herefordshire have been quarantined following an outbreak of Covid-19.

Some 73 positive cases of the virus have been confirmed among workers at vegetable producer AS Green and Co, which is based in the village of Mathon, near Worcester.