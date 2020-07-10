Another coronavirus death confirmed at Shropshire hospital

NHS England today confirmed the patient died in the care of the Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) on Wednesday.

They are the 187th person to have died and tested positive for Covid-19 at the county's major health trusts since the outbreak began.

The daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals as of July 10. Data: NHS England

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals as of July 10. Data: NHS England

There has been a significant slowing down in the rate of covid deaths in the county, with Wednesday's death only the third in the past 20 days.

So far 167 people have died with the virus at SaTH, 15 have died at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five have died at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

An additional 140 people have died with coronavirus in care homes in the county, with 95 deaths in the Shropshire Council area and 45 in Telford & Wrekin.

The Office for National Statistics says the death toll in Wales now stands at 2,422, with 92 people having died in Powys.

As of Thursday the UK-wide death toll, which includes deaths in and out of hospital, stood at 44,602.