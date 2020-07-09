Telford MP praises government's £30 billion coronavirus rescue plan

Lucy Allan said it will "give hope to thousands of people" throughout the borough.

The plan announced by Rishi Sunak will include an "eat out to help out" scheme, which will entitle people to a 50 per cent discount, of up to £10 per head, on sit-down meals and non-alcoholic drinks from Monday to Wednesday throughout August.

The Chancellor also said VAT in the hospitality and tourism sectors will be cut to five percent until January.

He also confirmed £2bn to help a "young jobs revolution to get hundreds of thousands of young people into work" and an immediate stamp duty holiday for six months, on properties valued up to £500,000.

Ms Allan said: "Once again the government has exceeded all expectations with a comprehensive and generous package to drive our economic recovery and protect jobs.

"The government's £30 billion package announced by the Chancellor will give hope to thousands of people in Telford."