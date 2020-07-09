No new coronavirus deaths recorded at county's hospitals

The UK-wide death toll released by Government, which includes deaths in and out of hospitals, was 44,602 up 85.

In figures also announced on Thursday, the number of deaths in hospitals in England increased by 22 to 28,991.

But none of the newly-reported deaths happened in Shropshire, where 186 patients have died in hospital after contracting Covid-19.

A further 140 people have been confirmed to have died in the county's care homes after a positive Covid-19 test bringing the overall totla to 306.

There were no further cases or deaths recorded in Powys today.