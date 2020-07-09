First set of coronavirus infection rates in Telford published by council

The information published every Thursday will include a seven day coronavirus infection rate per head of population, total number of infections during the week and the total cumulative infections in the borough.

The first of the weekly data publications provides up to date information for the week ending on the 5th July.

It states: "During the last week there were six confirmed cases of Covid-19.

"The average number of infections in the last week was similar to the West Midlands average and lower than the England average.

"The total number of cases in Telford & Wrekin since the pandemic began now stands at 594."

Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “Obviously it is good news that the number of infections in Telford & Wrekin remains low – but we need to keep it that way.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everybody for acting responsibly by staying two metres apart, washing hands regularly and continuing to stay at home as much as possible.

“But the virus has not gone away, we must all continue to follow social distancing rules – anyone with coronavirus symptoms should immediately self-isolate and book a test with the NHS, either online or by phoning 119, to help prevent the spread in Telford & Wrekin.”

Liz Noakes, director of public health, said: “We are constantly monitoring the data to identify trends in infection rates and will respond to outbreaks in Telford & Wrekin by providing support to local settings experiencing an outbreak and conducting contact tracing where necessary.

“Preventing outbreaks in the first place remains key, so I’d like to ask everyone to continue to follow social distancing rules and if anyone wishes to alert the council to any potential situation please email healthprotectionhub@telford.gov.uk.

“We will continue to review how we share the data we have with the public to keep people informed and to further the fight against the virus.”

Each Thursday, infection data for Telford & Wrekin will be published at telford.gov.uk/coronavirus