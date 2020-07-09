Menu

‘Because we all care’ campaign encouraging people to share feedback on health services in Shropshire

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | Coronavirus | Published:

A new campaign has launched encouraging people to share their views on health services in Shropshire.

As the NHS and social care sector face pressures like never before during the Covid-19 pandemic, the ‘Because We All Care’ campaign is asking people to feed back on their experiences.

Research has found that nearly two thirds of the public want to help to improve health and social care in this country.

Feedback, whether positive or negative, can be used to find out what has been done well and which services require improvements.

Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin is encouraging people to share their experiences of care, or that of their loved ones.

A short survey is available at www.healthwatch.co.uk/because-we-all-care

