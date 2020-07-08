Running club in socially-distanced charity relay

Every July, Wrekin Road Runners host a charity relay race around the Wrekin but the coronavirus pandemic has forced organisers to cancel the 2020 event.

The Wrekin Relay Challenge has raised thousands of pounds for local charities since it was launched five years ago.

Club members did not want to let down this year’s chosen charity, Severn Hospice, so they decided to run a members-only non-stop relay challenge around Telford.

Organiser Dan Thurston has mapped out the route for Saturday’s event, which will see 57 members run a 1.5 mile leg between their respective homes.

The first runner will set off at 6am with the final leg scheduled for late evening.

Dan said: “I think it’s fair to say that with a lot of running events cancelled, charities are really suffering this year and need all the help they can get.”

Runners will wear black and orange club kit for the event.

Anyone who wishes to donate and support the club's effort can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wrekinrelay