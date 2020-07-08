No new coronavirus deaths in Shropshire as UK death toll rises by 126

The UK-wide death toll released by Government, which includes deaths in and out of hospitals, increased by 126 to 44,517.

But none of the newly-reported deaths happened in Shropshire, where 186 patients have died in hospital after contracting Covid-19.

Only two patients have died in hospitals in the county in the last 18 days, according to the latest NHS data.

The daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hosptals as of July 8. Data: NHS England

So far 166 people have died with the virus at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 have died at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five have died at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

An additional 140 people have died with coronavirus in care homes in the county, with 95 deaths in the Shropshire Council area and 45 in Telford & Wrekin.

A further 42 deaths were announced in hospitals in England today, although 13 deaths which had previously been wrongly reported were removed from statistics making the death toll in English hospitals 28,969.

The death toll in Wales increased by four to 1,538 today. So far 92 people have died with the virus in Powys, according to the Office for National Statistics.