Shed transformed into new care home shop in Bishop's Castle

The brightly coloured, revamped garden building at Stone House in Bishop's Castle is now stocked with essential supplies and treats for residents to purchase and will also operate as a small tea room.

Resident Mary Abbey, who named the shop Stone House Corner Shop, officially declared it open when she cut the ribbon during a special opening ceremony at the home.

Jodie Griffiths, care home administrator, said the unused shed had been completely transformed as part of the exciting ‘lockdown project’ led by the home’s activity

co-ordinators.

She said: “It looks absolutely wonderful, really bright and colourful and is stocked with all sorts of items including toiletries, biscuits and drinks.

“We’ve also added a table and chairs to create a little café for residents to enjoy a cup of tea and a slice of cake.

“They think it’s great and with all the lovely weather we’ve been having they’ve enjoyed getting out into the garden.

“It’s been a fantastic project to work on and it’s given staff and residents something really positive to focus on during the last few weeks.

“We’re opening up daily and we hope residents continue to enjoy their independence by shopping at the Stone House Corner Shop.”

Stone House is one of 14 care homes operated by Coverage Care Services, Shropshire’s largest independent care provider.

