Outdoor gyms set to reopen in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council has been continuing maintenance and inspection on outdoor gym equipment during lockdown, and will be opening the sites at Hartshill Park, Dawley Park and Bowring Park first.

Users of outdoor gyms in the borough are being asked to read the new Government guidelines that now apply to all outdoor gyms.

The council is unable to monitor and clean all outdoor gyms on a frequent basis and is asking people to maintain social distancing, wipe down equipment and use their own hand sanitiser gel before, during and after visiting.

While leisure centres are still anticipating an announcement to permit facilities to reopen, teams have been working behind the scenes to ensure they are safe and ready to reopen.

Over the last three days the RLSS UK trainer/assessors came together from across all four swimming pool sites to deliver 115 return to work competency assessments for pool lifeguards.

Preparations have also included screens being installed in reception areas, hand sanitiser stations and one-way systems within the centres.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for leisure, libraries, and culture, said: “It’s great to see outdoor gyms reopening as lockdown restrictions begin to lift, particularly as leisure centres are still closed, but we are asking that everyone follows the safety advice and acts responsibly.

“We are urging users of outdoor gyms to be fully aware of what they need to do to help keep everyone safe.”