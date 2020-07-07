Car parking charges to start again after lockdown

Shropshire Council said the move was being taken as more businesses re-open and people start to visit the towns in larger numbers following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Charges in all council car parks were suspended in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and in line with Government advice that parking should be free for NHS and key workers.

On-street parking charges remained in place and since June 1 charges have applied in a small number of town centre car parks, such as Raven Meadows multi-storey, Bridge Street, St Austin’s, Street, the Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre, and St Julian’s Friar’s in Shrewsbury.

Ludlow's Castle Street, Bridgnorth's Sainsbury’s and Listley Street – north and south, and Oswestry's Festival Square have also charged.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “With our car parks and town centres getting busier as people return to work, and businesses re-open, we’ve decided to reintroduce charges in the remainder of our car parks from next week.

“A number of important factors have been considered in making this decision. These include our current work to encourage and enable people to safely and confidently visit our town centres; the need to manage parking behaviour; and the need to return to charging for car parks in a manner that supports and contributes to the economy of Shropshire – and that supports steps to reducing carbon emissions in line with our Climate Emergency declaration.

“Free parking also creates problems as it leads to little or no turnover or churn of parking spaces, meaning many people find it harder to find a parking space.

“We appreciate that this decision will be disappointing for some, but want to stress that we will continue to provide a wide range of free and cheap parking across the county and we encourage people to continue to visit our town centres and support our local businesses.”

It will remain free to park in all Shropshire Council car parks and on-street parking areas after 6pm – with the exception of Raven Meadows multi-storey in Shrewsbury.