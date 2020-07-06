Shropshire play areas stay shut for Covid safety

The decision followed the Government's announcement which allowed sites to re-open where safe from the weekend.

But Shropshire Council chiefs have decided that its 52 play areas at locations right across the county will remain shut to protect residents, communities and staff.

Shirehall said it would be a difficult task to regularly clean high contact surfaces in line with official guidance.

Leisure chief Lezley Picton said: “We appreciate that this will be disappointing for many families and it’s not a decision that we have taken lightly.

“Our top priority throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been to protect people’s health and safety and to help slow the spread of the virus. When we are confident that we can safely re-open play areas, we will do so.

“Until then, we ask people bear with us and to respect the ongoing closure.”

The council is instead urging residents to make the most of visits to the countryside. See the website www.shropshiresgreatoutdoors.co.uk for places to enjoy.

While in Telford five out of 120 council sites re-opened on Saturday in a phased scheme. The situation in Powys will be reviewed later this week.