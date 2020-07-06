NHS confirms no further virus deaths for county

The latest update from NHS England said there have been no further deaths at Shrewsbury & Telford NHS Trust (SaTH), Shropshire Community Health Trust, or The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

It means the county's official death toll at its major health trusts still stands at 185, with 166 dying at SaTH, 14 at the community health trust, and five at the orthopaedic hospital.

A further 139 people have died with Covid-19 in care homes in the county, with 95 of these in the Shropshire Council area and 44 in Telford & Wrekin.

In Wales the total death toll stands at 2,391 according to the Office for National Statistics, with 92 people dying in Powys.