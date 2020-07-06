Former Telford police officer to take on 100km walk for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Worcestershire-based magistrate, Chris Devney, 57, is challenging himself to walk between two of the charity’s lifesaving airbases to raise funds for the vitally important service.

Chris attended many road traffic collisions during his former life as a police officer whilst stationed in Telford, meaning he crossed paths with the charity's aircrew and saw first-hand their clinical expertise which saved lives on multiple occasions.

In 2010, Chris was also involved in a collision whilst out riding his motorbike and the air ambulance charity was deployed to the scene.

Chris said: “I remember drifting in and out of consciousness.

"Hearing the familiar noise of a helicopter’s rotors approach was the most heartening sound and gave me the confidence that I was going to be okay.

“Midlands Air Ambulance Charity provides a vital service but also needs donations to keep flying.

"I wanted to challenge myself and decided any money I can raise will be donated to this lifesaving cause.”

Chris, who also regularly volunteers for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, will be walking 100km between the charity’s RAF Cosford airbase and its Worcestershire airbase in Strensham.

Advertising

He will embark on his journey on Saturday at 7pm and should hopefully arrive at Strensham the following evening.

There is an open invitation to anyone who wants to join Chris en-route, whether that be for a few steps or a few miles.

Chris will be easily trackable via his Facebook page at Facebook.com/100kmwalkforMAAC

To help support Chris during his 100km walk for charity, people can visit his JustGiving page: justgiving.com/fundraising/christopher-devney

Advertising

Jo Bailey, area fundraising and events manager, said: “A number of our popular fundraising events, such as Walk4Life, which was due to take place in May, had to be postponed.

"Undertaking this kind of challenge, especially during the current climate, is commendable and the charity is very thankful for people like Chris who go above and beyond to help us raise the funds we need to continue saving lives.”

Find out more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity by visiting the website at midlandsairambulance.com