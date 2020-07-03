Virtual bucket collection raising money for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Unable to host bucket collections due to the pandemic, people are being urged to donate their pennies and pounds to the vital cause.

Each year the charity relies on collection tin and bucket donations to fund the yearly fuel consumption for all three of the rapid response service’s helicopters.

This is just one example of why the local air ambulance charity is forecasting a £5 million fundraising income deficit this year due to the pandemic.

However, despite the funding shortfall, demand for the service has continued to rise as the country moves out of lockdown, with missions increasing by a third over recent months.

Donations can be made at justgiving.com/campaign/maaconlinebucketcollection

The latest initiative will run until September 13, with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity hoping to exceed its target of £10,000.

The amount would fund 14 of the rapid response service’s missions – three air and 11 by critical care car.

People can also send a one-off donation direct to the charity through its website midlandsairambulance.com/donatenow

Texting to donate is also an option.

People are asked to text MISSIONPOSSIBLE followed by the amount of their choice to 70085.

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “As a number of our popular fundraising events have been postponed or cancelled, opportunities for bucket collections have become scarce. We would welcome any support that local people can provide to help bridge the 48 per cent gap we are expecting to experience this financial year.

“Throughout the Covid-19 crisis, demand for our pre-hospital emergency care service has not faltered, which is why we have moved our focus to online methods of fundraising to make sure the donations continue for our important lifesaving cause.”

To find out more about the charity, visit midlandsairambulance.com or follow the organisation on social media.