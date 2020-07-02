Luxury car and hotel stay prize for Shrewsbury NHS worker Annaliza

Healthcare worker Annaliza Bottomley won the prize during a 90s revival live DJ set, broadcast by Dave Prince and fellow long-standing Shrewsbury DJ Paul Bennett, who have been hosting ‘Lockdown Live’ broadcasts on Facebook from their kitchens over the past 16 weeks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Annaliza, from Meole Brace, works at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Oliver Benbow hands over the Evoque keys to Annaliza Bottomley watched by Paul Bennett and Dave Prince

The 31-year-old, who is married with three sons, said: “I was nominated by my friend, Natasha Taylor, and was facetiming my mother during the show on Saturday when I noticed several missed calls on my phone and when I checked, it was Natasha, screaming ‘You’ve won ... you’ve won!’

“I am absolutely thrilled to be drawn out of the hat live on air and get the chance to come into the showroom and take my choice of these beautiful prestigious vehicles, and my prize also includes a stay at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, so that will be a really welcome special break for me.”

Mr Prince said: “Over the past weeks we have amassed a great following with people tuning in from all over the world as there is a large following for 90s music and we decided to offer this prize as a thank you to NHS staff.

"However, this weekend will see the last of our shows, between 6pm and 8pm, as we concentrate our efforts and begin preparations for staging our big 90s Revival event in Shrewsbury next year.”

Oliver Benbow, head of business at Hatfields Jaguar Land Rover in Shrewsbury, added: “We are delighted to give something back to the NHS and the community, and are sure that Annaliza will simply love her weekend away in the latest Range Rover Evoque, and as a member of our fantastic NHS she certainly deserves it.

“I am an avid 90s music fan, listening to all their lockdown shows, and these lads really are true Shropshire legends, so we are only too pleased to support them as they have brought more than a little light relief throughout these concerned times.”

Mr Prince and Mr Bennett had to cancel their main event this year but will be back in action, together with around 10 live bands, at the two-night 90s Revival meeting to be held at the county showground in Shrewsbury on June 4 and 5 next year.