Shropshire hospitals go nearly a fortnight without Covid-19 deaths

This means the official combined coronavirus death toll for the county remains at 323.

A total of 184 people have died at the county's NHS health trusts – 165 at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 14 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also shows 139 people have died with Covid-19 in care homes in the county, with 95 of these in the Shropshire authority area and 44 in Telford & Wrekin.

More Covid-19 coverage:

A further 35 people have died at hospitals in England, bringing the total to 28,794.

In Powys 90 people have died with the virus, according to ONS data. In Wales as a whole, there have been eight new deaths announced, bringing the country's death toll to 1,524.

In Scotland, one further death has been announced, meaning 2,487 people have died.

In Northern Ireland, one more death has been recorded, bringing the total death toll there to 552.