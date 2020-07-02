Menu

Advertising

Newport mayor encourages residents to pay tribute to coronavirus victims

By Rory Smith | Newport | Coronavirus | Published:

The mayor of Newport is encouraging residents to get involved with a tribute and show of appreciation for those affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

Councillor Peter Scott is appealing on behalf of the town council for residents to take part in a national silence on July 4 in remembrance of those who died or suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, followed by a national applause for the NHS.

As part of the appeal, donation boxes have been placed in various locations in the town to help raise money for X-ray equipment for Cottage Care Centre.

Newport mayor, councillor Peter Scott

Councillor Scott said: "As previously mentioned there will be an official national silence on July 4 in remembrance of those who died or suffered during the Covid-19 crisis, followed by a national applause on July 5 for our NHS and key workers to celebrate the 72nd birthday of the NHS.

"A lasting memorial to the NHS in Newport will be the new X-ray equipment at Newport Cottage Care that the League of Friends have been fundraising for since last year.

"The appeal needs a boost so to that end I have placed official X-ray appeal red collection buckets in Bike Tek in the Square, Newport Liquor, Number 45 and Vaypa Point in Baddeley Court – please drop off a donation.

"Any amount is acceptable. If every house in the town gave £5 we would hit the final target.

"Together we can help the appeal hit that target. Please give generously between now and July 5 and make it an extra special NHS birthday for Newport."

Coronavirus Health News Newport Telford Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News