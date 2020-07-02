Newport mayor encourages residents to pay tribute to coronavirus victims

Councillor Peter Scott is appealing on behalf of the town council for residents to take part in a national silence on July 4 in remembrance of those who died or suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, followed by a national applause for the NHS.

As part of the appeal, donation boxes have been placed in various locations in the town to help raise money for X-ray equipment for Cottage Care Centre.

Newport mayor, councillor Peter Scott

Councillor Scott said: "As previously mentioned there will be an official national silence on July 4 in remembrance of those who died or suffered during the Covid-19 crisis, followed by a national applause on July 5 for our NHS and key workers to celebrate the 72nd birthday of the NHS.

"A lasting memorial to the NHS in Newport will be the new X-ray equipment at Newport Cottage Care that the League of Friends have been fundraising for since last year.

"The appeal needs a boost so to that end I have placed official X-ray appeal red collection buckets in Bike Tek in the Square, Newport Liquor, Number 45 and Vaypa Point in Baddeley Court – please drop off a donation.

"Any amount is acceptable. If every house in the town gave £5 we would hit the final target.

"Together we can help the appeal hit that target. Please give generously between now and July 5 and make it an extra special NHS birthday for Newport."