Farmers' market returns to Shrewsbury Square

Shrewsbury Farmers' Market, which is held in the Square, will be open from 9am to 3.30pm.

A road closure will be in place all day to allow for safe social distancing and the market will stretch around the entire Square.

As part of the reopening producers will also be following guidelines required for public safety.

Stuart Jones, organiser of the markets said they were thrilled to be preparing to return to the town.

He said: “We are thrilled to be back after a four month absence, we will have around 30 producers due to the new distancing requirements, hopefully we will soon be back to our normal number of 40 once restrictions are eased.

"We’ve had terrific support from our regular customers who have stayed in touch over the last few months with many of our producers doing home deliveries.

"The market creates such a great atmosphere in the town centre and it will be wonderful to see our local producers being able to trade again.

"Thanks to Shrewsbury BID, Kate Gittins from the indoor market, Shropshire Highways and Grant Wilson from Theatre Severn who have helped us getting the market up and running again.

"Details of those attending can be found on our Facebook page Shrewsbury Farmers Market, we are encouraging customers to pre order to save queuing time."