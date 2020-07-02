Artwork captures views on lockdown

The Wellington companies have joined forces to mark the return to work of employees after months of being furloughed at Specsavers in the town centre.

Emma Davies, a partner at the Wellington Specsavers branch, explained: “We had furloughed 29 members of staff and know that they all had very unique experiences of lockdown, all with their own challenges.

“To welcome them back I wanted something to celebrate the occasion and acknowledge this very strange time that we have all been through.

"I asked them to provide 20-25 words that summed up their lockdown and we then contacted Wellington graphic designers Voodoo Design to create a piece of art.”

She said they were delighted that Tristan King at Voodoo had designed “a great poster which we now have on display in our staff area”.

Tristan added: “It was great to be asked by Emma to develop this very personal shop poster. I thought it was a lovely idea to share all the staff’s personal experiences of lockdown.”