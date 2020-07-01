Students clean up popular walking spot

After seeing the state of an area known as 'the beach' in Shrewsbury, five Shrewsbury Sixth Form College Students, Pascal Pugh, Jess Hayward, Andrew Semple, Jack Edwards, and Jake Wheatley took matters into their own hands.

The group filled more than 20 bags with rubbish by 7.15am, and then took it away on a boat to dispose of properly.

The scenes at 'the beach', on a walking route behind the Mount, led to an angry response from local residents last week with rubbish strewn along the banks of the river.

Pascal and his friends had not been involved in the scenes that had led to the rubbish being left in the area, but had seen the reports and decided to do something about it.

Their efforts attracted huge praise on social media with residents saying they had set a "brilliant example" to others.

The situation at 'the beach' has also seen police patrolling in the area in recent days, after reports of drug use in the area.