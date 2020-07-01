£300,000 boost for county charities

And organisations are now being invited to apply for a further £170,000 as the Community Foundation announces its second phase of support in the county.

The money is being allocated on behalf of the National Emergencies Trust, set up by the British Red Cross last year and supported by the Duke of Cambridge.

The first phase of £130,000 was shared between 29 organisations across the county during April.

Among the beneficiaries was Telford-based Challenging Perceptions, which supports people aged 11-24 with mental health issues.

The group, which saw its centre closed down due to the virus, received £1,000 within two days of lodging its application, which was used to create an art-and-craft pack. More then 2,300 of these packs were delivered around the county.

Group director Carl Bailey said, "We had to adapt extremely quickly to ensure we could still help people.

"Many thanks to the Community Foundation for the quick turnaround in our funding, ensuring we could deliver the packs and in doing so helping many people."

Steve Adams, chief executive of The Community Foundation said smaller grants, up to the value of £1,000 would be fast-tracked. He said both newly formed and established organisations were welcome to apply.

Mr Adams said: “There are lots of examples of brilliant work being done by inspiring people, particularly coming so soon after the floods which had such an impact on the county.

"You could be an existing foodbank that needs more help in deliveries. You could be a brand-new community group looking after the elderly and isolated and need support collecting essential items. You could be a cafe that has closed but is using up stock and distributing meals to key workers. If you have been helping, we want to hear from you."

For more information email office@cfshropshire.org.uk or telephone 01743 295900.