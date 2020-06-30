Telford ready to celebrate NHS's 72nd birthday

Members of Telford & Wrekin Council are hoping people will join them in applauding the heroes of the pandemic with family and friends on Sunday, July 5 at 5pm.

Individuals or groups can also send in landscape pictures or videos of them celebrating the anniversary to the authority's Facebook page to be displayed on social media channels over the weekend.

Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “We don’t just want to applaud local NHS staff, but everyone in the local community who did their bit during lockdown.

“It’s a chance for us to thank those who are risking so much to keep us safe – from porters and cleaners to doctors and shelf-stackers – all of the key workers everywhere who have kept us going."

Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “It is also a time to say thank you to our neighbours, those who kept an eye on each other, who did the shopping, got prescriptions or simply did their best to stay home and save lives.”

As part of the NHS anniversary weekend, Southwater Square will be lit up in blue on Saturday and Sunday.

The mayor of Telford & Wrekin councillor Amrik Jhawarand and councillor Stephen Reynolds will also be presenting a giant version of the winning cake from the Telford NHS bake off competition to staff at the Princess Royal Hospital.

On Saturday there will be a minute’s silence at 8pm to remember the 10s of thousands of victims of coronavirus. People are being asked to light candles in their windows as a sign of remembrance.