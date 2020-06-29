No new coronavirus deaths at hospitals in Shropshire

The last recorded Covid-19 death in a Shropshire hospital happened last Friday and was announced last Sunday.

As a result the county's confirmed coronavirus death toll currently remains at 319, with 184 of these patients dying in hospital.

A total of 165 people have died with the virus at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, along with 14 at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

An additional 135 people have died in county care homes, with 92 of these deaths happening in the Shropshire Council area and 43 in the Telford & Wrekin borough.

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of June 29. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

The UK-wide death toll, which includes deaths in and out of hospital, increased by 25 to 43,575 on Monday.

The number of deaths in hospitals in England went up by 19 to 28,672.

In Wales, a further three deaths were announced, bringing the nation's death toll to 1,507. In Powys, where the county's 300th case was confirmed on Friday, 90 people have died with the virus according to the Office for National Statistics.

There were no further deaths announced in Scotland. There has been one more death announced in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll in Northern Ireland to 551.

A spokesman for NHS England said: “A further 19 people, who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,672.

"Patients were aged between 60 and 96 years old. All patients had known underlying health conditions.

"Their families have been informed."

The daily hospital figures include Covid-19 patients whose deaths were confirmed in the previous 24 hours, not who died in that period.

In other news, Boris Johnson is set to use a speech on Tuesday to announce a taskforce charged with speeding up major building projects.

The Prime Minister will announce a spending blitz next week as he looks to “ready” the country for the “thunderclap of economic consequences” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Laying out his vision for the country’s revival, Boris Johnson will use a speech on Tuesday to announce the creation of a taskforce charged with fast-tracking the building of schools, hospitals, roads and even prisons as the UK bids to find a way out of the downturn.

The news comes as "forgotten" Shropshire businesses have said they are “disappointed and confused” at being ordered to remain closed after lockdown, with gyms, nightclubs, nail bars and dance studios still yet to be given a date when they will be allowed to reopen.

The Government is still not allowing many businesses to open. For the foreseeable future nails will continue to grow, iron will remain unpumped and dance floors will be clear of the gyrating hordes.

Businesses in Shropshire that are set to reopen from Saturday are being reminded that it must be done in a ‘Covid-secure’ manner.

Shropshire Council has welcomed the most recent easements that will lead to the reopening of hospitality businesses, holiday accommodation, leisure facilities and tourist attractions, as well as hairdressers and barbers.