New self care health campaign launched in Shropshire

#takecarewithselfcare during the pandemic is the message being shared by Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups.

This latest campaign from the county’s healthcare commissioners recommends that medicine cabinets are fully stocked during the coronavirus outbreak to help ease minor ailment symptoms straight away, aid a faster recovery and use health services at the right time.

Medicine cabinet essentials recommended by the medicines management teams at both CCGs include anti-histamines, a thermometer, sunscreen, pain relief (paracetamol and ibuprofen), a first aid kit (plasters, bandage, antiseptic cream), and indigestion treatment.

These are all available to buy without prescription and at a small cost from pharmacies and supermarkets as well as other stores across the county.

People who need advice should visit NHS 111 online or speak to their local pharmacist for self-care help and advice.

Top tips will also be shared as part of the campaign to help inform people of how they can #takecarewithselfcare in the home during the pandemic and be prepared for any minor ailments.

Dr Julian Povey, local GP and chair of Shropshire CCG, said: “It is not always necessary to contact your GP for common ailments as symptoms can be eased with the help of a well-stocked medicine cabinet in the home.

“A lot of minor aliments can be treated with self-care techniques, but you should make an appointment with your GP practice if you have an illness or injury that will not go away, such as persistent vomiting, ear pain, stomach ache or backache.”

Dr Jo Leahy, local GP and chair of Telford and Wrekin CCG, added: “A healthy medicine cabinet is a simple but significant way to help you, your family, and the local NHS during the pandemic.

“Looking on NHS 111 online or speaking to a local pharmacist is also a good way to get healthcare advice and treatment without the need to contact your GP practice.

"Help is free, plus if you are unsure whether you need to see a doctor you can just ask for their advice.”