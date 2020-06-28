Covid-19: No new deaths in Shropshire as England hospital death toll rises to 28,653

The last recorded Covid-19 death in a Shropshire hospital happened last Friday and was announced last Sunday.

As a result the county's confirmed coronavirus death toll currently remains at 319, with 184 of these patients dying in hospital.

A total of 165 people have died with the virus at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, along with 14 at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

An additional 135 people have died in county care homes, with 92 of these deaths happening in the Shropshire Council area and 43 in the Telford & Wrekin borough.

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of June 28. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

Across the UK, the total number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus now stands at 43,550

The number of deaths in English hospitals rose by 18 to 28,653.

In Wales, a further two deaths were announced, bringing the nation's death toll to 1,504. In Powys, where the county's 300th case was confirmed on Friday, 90 people have died with the virus according to the Office for National Statistics.

There were no further deaths announced in Scotland. There has been one more death announced in Northern Ireland. This occurred prior to the last 24 hours, though it has only now been reported. This brings the death toll in Northern Ireland to 550.

A statement from NHS England said: "A further 18 people, who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,653.

"Patients were aged between 43 and 95 years old. One patient, aged 48, had no known underlying health conditions.

"Their families have been informed."

The news comes as this Tuesday marks the 100th day since the UK went into lockdown.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel has warned the rise of mass gatherings witnessed in recent days was “unacceptable” and that it risked a second deadly spike of coronavirus.

Ms Patel, in interviews with broadcasters, also confirmed reports that Leicester faced becoming the first area to have a local lockdown imposed following a surge in infections.

Police in London had to disperse crowds causing “significant disruptions” at two unlicensed music events in south London on Saturday night while the Liver Building in Liverpool was set on fire on Friday as fans gathered to celebrate Liverpool FC’s Premier League title win.

In other news, Boris Johnson is set to use a speech on Tuesday to announce a taskforce charged with speeding up major building projects.

The Prime Minister will announce a spending blitz next week as he looks to “ready” the country for the “thunderclap of economic consequences” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Laying out his vision for the country’s revival, Boris Johnson will use a speech on Tuesday to announce the creation of a taskforce charged with fast-tracking the building of schools, hospitals, roads and even prisons as the UK bids to find a way out of the downturn.