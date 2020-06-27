RAF Cosford reservists training to set up Covid-19 testing stations

The reservists, from 605 Squadron, have been training with 11th Signal Brigade at Venning Barracks, Donnington, in Telford.

The team of 14 have learnt how to set up a mobile testing unit and safely test members of the public for Covid-19.

It is a significant change for 605 Squadron, whose primary role is the recruitment, training and deployment of RAF drivers, suppliers, chefs and police.

The training involved both practical and theoretical elements including learning how to filter traffic, the correct use of personal protective equipment and communicating with members of the public.

Their training culminated in a complete run-through of how a mobile testing unit is set up and run.

For one member of the squadron, LAC Sally Gregory, who is training as a logistics supplier, it is her first mobilisation.

Sally joined the squadron only last year and is employed by Damper Technology Ltd as a member of their aftermarket team.

Annette Hancock, marketing and communications manager for Damper Technology said: “We are immensely proud of Sally’s dedication and professionalism both at DTL and as a reservist. We wish her, and the squadron, the very best of luck with their mobilisation.”

Sqn Ldr Caroline Krolikowski is Officer Commanding 605 Squadron. She said: “This is a unique opportunity for reservist personnel. They have demonstrated an amazing willingness to volunteer and assist keyworkers with this essential task.”

605 Squadron is one of the four reserve squadrons within the RAF's A4 Force Elements.

The others are 4624 (County of Oxford) Squadron and 501 (County of Gloucester) Squadron, both based at RAF Brize Norton, and 504 (County of Nottingham) Squadron, based at RAF Wittering.

Group Captain Jo Lincoln, Commanding Officer of the A4 Force Elements, and Station Commander of RAF Wittering, said: “I am so proud of our reservists. Running a mobile testing unit safely requires discipline, thoughtfulness, and an ability to reassure and relate to the people who are being tested. I know they will do a great job.”