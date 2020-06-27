Coronavirus: No new deaths in Shropshire this week as further 78 die in England

The last recorded Covid-19 death in a Shropshire hospital happened last Friday and was announced last Sunday.

As a result the county's confirmed coronavirus death toll currently remains at 319, with 184 of these patients dying in hospital.

A total of 165 people have died with the virus at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, along with 14 at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of June 27. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

An additional 135 people have died in county care homes, with 92 of these deaths happening in the Shropshire Council area and 43 in the Telford & Wrekin borough.

The number of deaths in English hospitals rose by 78 to 28,635.

In Wales, a further five deaths were announced, bringing the nation's death toll to 1,502. In Powys, where the county's 300th case was confirmed on Friday, 90 people have died with the virus according to the Office for National Statistics.

There were no further deaths announced in Scotland, but one more death was announced in Northern Ireland - bringing the total there to 549.

A statement from NHS England said: "A further 78 people, who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,635.

"Patients were aged between 56 and 97 years old. Two patients, aged 73 and 96, had no known underlying health conditions.

"Their families have been informed."

The news comes as two men were arrested in connection with an illegal rave planned for a Staffordshire town this weekend.

A 21-year-old from Darlaston, in Walsall, and a 24-year-old from Rugeley, in Staffordshire, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

The illegal rave was planned for Rugeley.

Police in London have spent a third night trying to break up illegal gatherings, as the capital’s most senior officer vowed to shut down events that flout health regulations.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick it had been a “very difficult few weeks” of lockdown easing in the city, with officers coming under attack as they tried to break up crowds.

Writing in the Sun newspaper, she said the force had a “duty” to stop unlawful music events during the Covid-19 pandemic and would be “on the lookout”.

“Big street parties are illegal and reckless. These events should not be happening,” she said.

Meanwhile, foreign holidays have been given the green light after ministers confirmed the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning to the UK will be scrapped for a slew of popular destinations.

Trips to France, Greece and Spain look on the cards after the Government confirmed it will revise the quarantine measures next week.

In place of the quarantine arrangements will be a traffic light system, with officials placing countries into green, amber and red categories based on the prevalence of coronavirus within each nation’s borders.

The Telegraph reported that as many as 50 countries could be included in the quarantine-free list when it is published on Wednesday, with restrictions lifted as soon as July 6.