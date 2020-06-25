Wacky races events put off until next year

The Shropshire event was initially due to take place in The Quarry on May 24 but was pushed back until September 19 following the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the country going into lockdown.

To ensure the safety of all involved organisers have now taken the decision to host the event on Sunday, May 30, next year.

The others, Birmingham & Sandwell Krazy Races and Northwich Krazy Races have also been pushed back until 2021.

Organised by Sarah Belcher, of Sarah Belcher Events, the event was one of three planned to take place this year.

“I have had confirmation that all three venues are not holding major events during September and October and I have to say that I am in complete agreement,” said Sarah.

“This terrible pandemic is still with us and will clearly have a bearing on what we can and can’t do over many months to come.

"Our hearts go out to all those people who have been directly affected by Covid-19 and it’s only right that we do everything we can to ensure everyone is safe.

“It means I will be postponing all three events until next year.

"The Shrewsbury Wacky Races due to take place in The Quarry on September 19 will now go ahead on May 30, 2021, Northwich, which was to have been held on September 6, will be held on June 13 next year, while the Birmingham & Sandwell Krazy Races moves back from October 4 until July 4, 2021.

“I am sorry about the postponements but am sure everyone understands the situation and will be looking forward to being with us when we can stage the events next year.”

For more information about the Wacky Races event, people can keep up to date via the website here