Police urge Shropshire people to enjoy their new freedom sensibly

The Prime Minister’s announcement that pubs can reopen from July 4 has been met with relief by many members of the public but presents another potential issue for the region’s police force.

Rachel Jones, West Mercia Assistant Chief Constable for Local Policing, said they had taken an “intelligence-led” approach to policing during lockdown and would be asking people to display careful judgement as restrictions are eased in coming days.

She said: “As the lifting of further restrictions take place next weekend, our policing approach remains intelligence-led. We always assess potential demand and ensure our resources are in the right place at the right time and next weekend will be no different.

“We are grateful to the vast majority of people across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, Herefordshire and Worcestershire who have worked with us throughout the Covid-19 lockdown.

"We’ve continued to take the four ‘Es’ approach of engaging, explaining and encouraging the public at different stages of the pandemic and only using enforcement action as a last resort. Our enforcement actions have been minimal thanks to the cooperation of our communities and we hope this will continue as further restrictions are lifted.

“We are all looking forward to a little more freedom from next weekend and we hope this is enjoyed sensibly and safely with everyone remembering the restrictions that are still in place.”

It comes as the West Midlands Chief Constable said the opening of pubs would put more pressure on police as violent crime appears to be on the rise again.

The force has already experienced at least six violent attacks in the last week – five of those involving blades.

Now it is feared crime will ramp up further after pubs were given the go-ahead to open from July 4, more than three months after being ordered to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

West Midlands Police Chief Constable Dave Thompson said “impromptu raves” and the return of car cruising were already starting to stretch the force.

It is also coping with a murder case after a 30-year-old man was stabbed in Great Barr on Sunday with a 24-year-old arrested over the killing. A man was also dragged from his car in Quarry Bank and stabbed in an attack this week.